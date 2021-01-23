 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek
Coach: Jess Sartorio

Last season's record: 8-18

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Jezlyn Cross, 5-6, Sr., G; Abby Gunnels, 5-9, Sr., F/C; Ashley Nicolicchia, 5-5, Jr., G.

Outlook: Cross, Gunnels and Nicolicchia are returning starters for a team which has some good sophomores and freshmen. Cross was the second-leading scorer, averaging 10 points a game. The Pirates plan to get better each day and should be competitive.

