CEDAR CREEK
Coach: Jess Sartorio
Last season's record: 8-18
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Jezlyn Cross, 5-6, Sr., G; Abby Gunnels, 5-9, Sr., F/C; Ashley Nicolicchia, 5-5, Jr., G.
Outlook: Cross, Gunnels and Nicolicchia are returning starters for a team which has some good sophomores and freshmen. Cross was the second-leading scorer, averaging 10 points a game. The Pirates plan to get better each day and should be competitive.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
