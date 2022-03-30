 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Creek

Coach: Ryan Flannery

Last season’s record: 10-8

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Pirates will feature seven seniors but also will rely on some talented sophomores. Senior pitcher Christian Coppola underwent Tommy John surgery as a sophomore but returned to strike out 38 batters in 28 2/3 innings last season. He has committed to Rutgers and with a fastball in the low 90s should be one of South Jersey’s top pitchers. Senior pitcher Nathan Kennedy is headed to Felician University.

