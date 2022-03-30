Cedar Creek

Coach: Ryan Flannery
Last season’s record: 10-8
2022 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Pirates will feature seven seniors but also will rely on some talented sophomores. Senior pitcher Christian Coppola underwent Tommy John surgery as a sophomore but returned to strike out 38 batters in 28 2/3 innings last season. He has committed to Rutgers and with a fastball in the low 90s should be one of South Jersey’s top pitchers. Senior pitcher Nathan Kennedy is headed to Felician University.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
