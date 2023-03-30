Cedar Creek
Coach: Ryan Flannery
Last season’s record: 19-13
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Pirates return five starters from last season’s team, which reached the South Jersey Group II final. Cedar Creek is young with just five seniors. Junior center fielder/pitcher Ryan Manning and junior first baseman Sean O’Kane lead the way.
