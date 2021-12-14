Cedar Creek

Coach: Randy Dean
Last season’s record:9-5
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Dustin Anderson, 5-8, Sr., G; Sean Snyder, 6-0, Sr., G; Jamir Cruse, 6-1, Sr., G; Julian Nunez, 6-1, Sr., F; Ty’ree Burrell, 6-1, Sr., F; Isaiah Valentin, 6-2, Sr., F; Jeffrey Marano, 6-3, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Pirates will rely on veterans Snyder, Cruse and Valentin. Snyder averaged 12.3 points and made 27 3-pointers last season. Valentin averaged 8.9 points.
