 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek
0 comments

Cedar Creek

Coach: Randy Dean

Last season’s record:9-5

2021-22 prediction: Building

Key players: Dustin Anderson, 5-8, Sr., G; Sean Snyder, 6-0, Sr., G; Jamir Cruse, 6-1, Sr., G; Julian Nunez, 6-1, Sr., F; Ty’ree Burrell, 6-1, Sr., F; Isaiah Valentin, 6-2, Sr., F; Jeffrey Marano, 6-3, Jr., F.

Outlook: The Pirates will rely on veterans Snyder, Cruse and Valentin. Snyder averaged 12.3 points and made 27 3-pointers last season. Valentin averaged 8.9 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News