What to watch: The Pirates captured the division title for the second straight season and advanced to the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Cedar Creek lost five starters to graduation, but it has a solid young group coming up to fill those spots. Returning are seniors Sarah Goodrich (setter), Gianna Cox and Madison Mahieu (outside hitters) and juniors Kileen McNeill (middle) and Lily Mathis (libero). With a strong serving unit, the expectations are high for Cedar Creek. Because the season was in the spring (not even a year ago), some went back to their traditional fall sport.