 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek
0 comments

Cedar Creek

Coach: Brian Beck (ninth season)

2020 record: 12-4

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Pirates captured the division title for the second straight season and advanced to the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Cedar Creek lost five starters to graduation, but it has a solid young group coming up to fill those spots. Returning are seniors Sarah Goodrich (setter), Gianna Cox and Madison Mahieu (outside hitters) and juniors Kileen McNeill (middle) and Lily Mathis (libero). With a strong serving unit, the expectations are high for Cedar Creek. Because the season was in the spring (not even a year ago), some went back to their traditional fall sport. 

"I predict we will be a contender for the CAL Division and Tournament Championships," Beck said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News