Outlook: The Pirates are a young team, but do have some experienced wrestlers in the lower weights who they will rely on, including sophomore Logan Krowicki (113), who qualified for the region tournament last season. Sophomore Tyler Thomas (106), junior Johnny Hagaman (126) seniors Paulie Rivera (138) and Mikey Perez (157) are also expected to make an impact. Cedar Creek also features standout girls wrestlers Riley Lerner, who placed second at the region and state tournament. The team will have more girls this season, Cappuccio said.