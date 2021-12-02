CEDAR CREEK

Coach: Lauren Ciccariello
2021 record: 5-7
What to watch: The Pirates have nearly everyone back from last season and should have a good year.
Leading scorers should be Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio, David Gutierrez, Parker Grace and Jon Nass. Others include Matthew Winterbottom, Alex D’Attilio, Troy Deman, Nathan Mangold and John McColl. Freshmen prospects include Cole Turner, Kristyan Pahang and Abdul Mohamed.
“It’s a really good lineup,” Ciccariello said. “We’re not as big as before but everyone is a high contributor. We’re strong and definitely looking forward to a full season.”
