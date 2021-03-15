Outlook: Seniors Alec Murdock (130), Oscar Perez (138) and Nur Ibn Al-Islam (220) will lead the Pirates. Riley Lerner, a 120-pound freshman with wrestling experience, will be the first female in the Cedar Creek program. Other key wrestlers include Tommy Prychka (145), Tony Guercioni (152) and Mikey Perez (160).

“We have a good group of freshmen in the lower weights, but not too many back,” Cappuccio said. “We’re hoping to get the matches in and have everyone stay healthy. It’s a good year for gaining experience.”