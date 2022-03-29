 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Creek

Coach: Shawn Cohen

Last season’s record: 22-4

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Pirates are the defending South Jersey Group II champions and return a host of talented players. Senior outfielders Chasedy Johnson (.519 batting average, seven home runs and 34 RBIs) and Olivia Catalina (.461 average and 22 stolen bases) spark the offense. Sophomore pitcher Liz Martin struck out 111 in 90 1/3 innings last season.

