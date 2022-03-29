Cedar Creek

Coach: Shawn Cohen
Last season’s record: 22-4
2022 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Pirates are the defending South Jersey Group II champions and return a host of talented players. Senior outfielders Chasedy Johnson (.519 batting average, seven home runs and 34 RBIs) and Olivia Catalina (.461 average and 22 stolen bases) spark the offense. Sophomore pitcher Liz Martin struck out 111 in 90 1/3 innings last season.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today