Coach: Linsey Gabris-Clayton (first season)

2020 record: 8-4

What to watch: Gabris-Clayton, a former Cedar Creek No. 1 singles player, takes over a program that features Jenna Crawford, a 2020 first-team Press All-Star and the 2019 Press Player of the Year. Charisse Tigrado, last year's Press Player of the Year, has graduated. Also back are Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwechter, last year's second doubles team, and Angelina Wyld, who was first doubles.

Gabris-Clayton was an assistant coach for the Pirates the last three years. She played No. 1 singles three years in high school and was part of Cedar Creek's first graduating class in 2013. She was a three-year varsity player for Division III Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"We have only four varsity returnees and a lot of new players," Gabris-Clayton said. "The team is working really hard to get ready. We have a few good athletes and we're ready for the fall season."

