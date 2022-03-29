 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CEDAR CREEK

  • 0

Coach: Rebecca Crowell (first season)

2021 record: 1-12

Outlook: The Pirates have a strong sophomore group who, if they stick to the sport, could start changing the program around, Crowell said. Cedar Creek will definitely be rebuilding, as more than half the roster are new to lacrosse. The goal this spring is to improve each game, which is something the team is confident will happen. Watch for senior midfielder Abby Winterbottom sophomore defender/midfielder Mia McColl, who each scored 27 goals last season, to lead the team. Sophomore midfielders Carlene Mains, Gia Thoms and Sara Gutierrez are also key players.

"I really hope we can have more success than the previous year, but even so they are out here to learn and love the game," said Crowell, adding her group is a positive team. "And that's all I can ask."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News