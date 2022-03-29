Outlook: The Pirates have a strong sophomore group who, if they stick to the sport, could start changing the program around, Crowell said. Cedar Creek will definitely be rebuilding, as more than half the roster are new to lacrosse. The goal this spring is to improve each game, which is something the team is confident will happen. Watch for senior midfielder Abby Winterbottom sophomore defender/midfielder Mia McColl, who each scored 27 goals last season, to lead the team. Sophomore midfielders Carlene Mains, Gia Thoms and Sara Gutierrez are also key players.