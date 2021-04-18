 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek
Cedar Creek

Coach: Shawn Cohen

2019 record: 11-18

2021 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Pirates return several talented veterans. Junior outfielder Olivia Catalina led the team with 44 hits as a freshman in 2019. Senior infielder Abby Gunnels had 35 hits has a sophomore. Senior catcher Taylor D’Attilio had 34 hits as a sophomore.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
