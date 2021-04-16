Cedar Creek

Coach: George Cappuccio (fifth season)
2019 record: 8-8
Outlook: The Pirates will have a nice balance of age groups on the team, with freshman to seniors expected to contribute. The upperclassmen that they do have, however, will provide strong leadership, including seniors Devin McCarty (attack), Zach Emmel (defense) and Bobby Dougherty (goalie). Also expected to make an impact is junior midfielder and attackman Kevin Dougherty.
“I’m excited to get this season started, it was such a shame for everyone last year who missed out,” Cappuccio said. “I’m glad this group will get the chance to play together.”
