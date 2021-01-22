 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek
Coach: Randy Dean

Last season's record: 14-11

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Ty'ree Burrell, 6-0, Jr., G; Jamir Cruse, 5-11 Jr., G; Brian Kurz, 5-10, Sr., G; Sean Snyder, 5-11, Jr., G; Kyree Tinsley, 5-9, Sr., G; Isaiah Valentin, 6-0, Jr., G; Julian Nunez, 6-0, Jr., F; Jeffrey Marano, 6-2, So., F; Stephan Jones, 5-11, Jr. G.

Outlook: The Pirates graduated five seniors last year, including top scorer Najee Coursey, who averaged 19 points a game. A lot of underclassmen are back for the Pirates, who had a winning record last year and also lost five games by three points or less. Tinsley, who averaged 8.6 points last winter, is injured but hopes to return.

