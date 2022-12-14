Coach: Jess Sartorio
Last season’s record: 10-13
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Pirates return seven varsity players. Sartorio said Cedar Creek must rely on its experience and play consistently. Jada Hill, a 6-0 senior center, is a four-year varsity player, who averaged seven points and eight rebounds last season. Emonie Taylor, a 5-5 junior guard, averaged 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals last season.
