Cedar Creek

Coach: George Cappuccio (sixth season)

2021 record: 10-5

Outlook: The Pirates have a strong returning core on offense, including first-team Press All-Star and senior midfielder Kevin Dougherty, who scored 47 goals in 2021. Sophomores Jason Bishop (attack) and midfielder Evan Scholder (midfielder) are also expected to be key players. Cedar Creek also has some young defenders, but the core is athletic and Cappuccio anticipates seeing them in action.

“The team is excited to get back out there and compete,” Cappuccio said. “They are an exciting group to watch and it should be a fun season for them.”

