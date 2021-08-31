What to watch: The Pirates advanced to the South West Group C finals in 2020 as the 14th seed in the bracket. This season, Cedar Creek aims to get back to the sectional finals behind senior leaders Rourke Watson (who led the team in goals in 2020), Jason Difilippo (midfielder) Chris Deleon (defender) and Laurence Strazzeri. Junior goalkeeper Kyle O'Connor is also expected to make an impact.