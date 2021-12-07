What to watch: The Pirates graduated Marlee Canale, a first-team Press All-Star. Cedar Creek has Logan Roesch, Megan Winterbottom, Kendra Canale (Marlee’s sister, a sophomore), Julia Flynn, Sam Keough and Maddy Lee. Other sophomores include Amber Klose, Abby Clapp, Alana Crosson and Sara Gutierrez. Lauren Rhodes and Leah Denmead are two good freshmen.

“We have many sophomores,” Ciccariello said. “We’re a large team but only five upperclassmen. We have very good junior and senior leadership. Many are swimming for the first time, but they’re picking it up very quickly. We’re excited.”