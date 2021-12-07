 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CEDAR CREEK
0 comments

CEDAR CREEK

Coach: Lauren Ciccariello

2021 record: 5-6

What to watch: The Pirates graduated Marlee Canale, a first-team Press All-Star. Cedar Creek has Logan Roesch, Megan Winterbottom, Kendra Canale (Marlee’s sister, a sophomore), Julia Flynn, Sam Keough and Maddy Lee. Other sophomores include Amber Klose, Abby Clapp, Alana Crosson and Sara Gutierrez. Lauren Rhodes and Leah Denmead are two good freshmen.

“We have many sophomores,” Ciccariello said. “We’re a large team but only five upperclassmen. We have very good junior and senior leadership. Many are swimming for the first time, but they’re picking it up very quickly. We’re excited.”

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News