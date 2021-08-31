Coach: Sarah Leathers (first season)
2020 record: 6-4-2
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Pirates graduated two key players, but they should still compete, Leathers said. Senior midfielder Kayla Jacobo, junior attacker Corinne Morgan, sophomores Alina Alcantara (midfield) and Samantha Huress (defense) are some of the solid returners for Cedar Creek, which features some skilled players who understand the game and see the field very well.
"We are a young team but tough,"" Leathers said. "Don't underestimate us. We will surprise people."
