Cedar Creek wrestler Riley Lerner gets national recognition

USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum released its February rankings for high school girls Friday.

Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner was ranked No. 23 at 117 pounds. Twenty-four other wrestlers across the nation made the list at the weight class. There was also an honorable mention list, which Lerner made in January.

“When I saw that (last month), I was so proud, but I wanted more,” Lerner said in post on Facebook. “I said that this month, I would make the top 25.”

Lerner placed second Saturday in the South Region tournament at 114. The 16-year-old Mays Landing resident will compete in the state tournament Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.

This season, Lerner has won titles at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East.

Lerner has only lost two bouts all season, one coming at varsity level. She has won 31 matches this winter.

Last season, Lerner placed second at the regional and state tournaments.

