Cedar Creek wrestler Riley Lerner gets national recognition

USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum released its February rankings for high school girls Friday.
Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner was ranked No. 23 at 117 pounds. Twenty-four other wrestlers across the nation made the list at the weight class. There was also an honorable mention list, which Lerner made in January.
“When I saw that (last month), I was so proud, but I wanted more,” Lerner said in post on Facebook. “I said that this month, I would make the top 25.”
Lerner placed second Saturday in the South Region tournament at 114. The 16-year-old Mays Landing resident will compete in the state tournament Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.
This season, Lerner has won titles at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East.
Lerner has only lost two bouts all season, one coming at varsity level. She has won 31 matches this winter.
Last season, Lerner placed second at the regional and state tournaments.
PHOTOS: 2022 Girls South Region wrestling tournament
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
NJSIAA South Region Girls Wrestling Tournament
Crowds packed two gyms full of spectators at Kingsway Regional High School on Saturday morning for the NJSIAA Girls South Region tournament.
Erin Grugan / FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region Girls Wrestling Tournament
Crowds packed two gyms full of spectators at Kingsway Regional High School on Saturday morning for the NJSIAA Girls South Region tournament.
Erin Grugan / FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
South Region girls wrestling Main photo for B1
Mainland Regional’s Jackie Oviedo Ramos pins Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in a 120-pound bout at the girls South Region wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional on Saturday. This year’s tournament featured about 230 wrestlers, nearly triple the total from 2021.
Erin Grugan PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
South Region girls wrestling Secondary photo for B1
Fans packed two gyms full of spectators.
Erin Grugan, FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
South Region girls wrestling Secondary photo for B4
Cedar Creek High School sophomore Riley Lerner pushes Ocean’s Sophie Sharp to the mat for a pin in their 114-pound bout.
Erin Grugan Photos, FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region Girls Wrestling Tournament
Millville's Rebecca Royer attempts to avoid a takedown from Delran's Kalli Raskos in a 120-pound bout on Saturday.
Erin Grugan / FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region Girls Wrestling Tournament
Cedar Creek High School sophomore Riley Lerner pushes Ocean’s Sophie Sharp into the mat during their first-round 114-pound bout Saturday at the South Region girls wrestling tournament. Lerner won by pinfall in 1 minute, 6 seconds.
Erin Grugan, For The Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
South Region girls wrestling Main photo for B4
Ocean City’s Olivia Guy, right, lifts Rancocas Valley’s Emily Romano during their 107-pound bout at the South Region girls wrestling tournament Saturday. Guy won by pin.
Erin Grugan Photos, FOR THE PRESS
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
NJSIAA South Region girls wrestling tournament gallery
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!