Cedar Creek wins title with stunning comeback

After being canceled in 2020 by the pandemic, the high school football playoffs returned in 2021.

Cedar Creek won the most thrilling game of the season to finish 13-0 when it beat Camden's Woodrow Wilson 35-34 to win the South/Central Group III regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Dec. 4.

The game came down to one play and one video review.

Wilson trailed by one point and had the ball on fourth-and-goal at the Cedar Creek 7-yard line. Running back Naz’sir Oglesby slipped out of the backfield and caught a swing pass from quarterback Devin Kargman. Oglesby headed for the goal line. Pirates linebacker C.J. Resto tackled him 6 inches short of the goal line with 10 seconds left.

But officials quickly announced the play was under review. Video review was used this year in the championship games played at Rutgers and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Everyone in the stadium seemed to stare at the giant video board above one of the stadium’s end zones. Wilson fans cheered when one angle was shown. Pirates fans roared when another angle was shown.

It was that close.

Finally, the officials ruled Oglesby had been stopped short of the goal line, making Cedar Creek the winner.