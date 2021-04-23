 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek softball 19, Mainland Regional 9
Abby Gunnels, Liz Martin and Hagaman each knocked in three runs for Cedar Creek.

Martin also struck out 11 in six innings for the win. Bella Canesi was 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Mainland.

Mainland Regional 301 302 – 9 13 2

Cedar Creek 142 624 – 19 21 4

