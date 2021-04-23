Cedar Creek softball 19, Mainland Regional 9

Abby Gunnels, Liz Martin and Hagaman each knocked in three runs for Cedar Creek.
Martin also struck out 11 in six innings for the win. Bella Canesi was 4 for 4 with four RBIs for Mainland.
Mainland Regional 301 302 – 9 13 2
Cedar Creek 142 624 – 19 21 4
