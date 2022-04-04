Cedar Creek smashes 3 HRs to beat Hammonton

HAMMONTON — Sophomore catcher Allison Amadio describes the Cedar Creek High School softball lineup with enthusiasm.

Considering what the Pirates have done in the season's first few days, it's no wonder.

Cedar Creek hit three home runs and beat Hammonton 10-2 in a matchup of defending South Jersey champions Monday afternoon.

The Pirates (4-1) are averaging 10.4 runs per game this season.

"Our first three (hitters) are stacked. They're speedy beyond reason. They're crazy fast," Amadio said. "Once you get to the middle of the lineup, it's more big hitters, big hitters. You just keep going to the end, and then you flip it right over."

On Monday, Amadio went 4 for 4 and saw her courtesy runner score three times. Kelsey McFadden, Kileen McNeill and Chaneyl Johnson each hit a home run. MaKenzie Baggstrom went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Cedar Creek finished with 14 hits.

Monday's game was an intriguing early-season contest. Cedar Creek is the defending S.J. Group II champion and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton (1-1) is the defending S.J. Group III champion and ranked No. 4.

The Pirates' offense set the tone in the top of the first inning. Olivia Catalina led off with a double and scored two batters later on Amadio's RBI single. McFadden followed with a two-run home run to center field to put the Pirates up 3-0.

"That (home run) helped us get our momentum going right off the bat," Amadio said.

Cedar Creek broke the game open with six runs in the top of the seventh. McNeill had the big hit, a pinch-hit, opposite-field grand slam home run that cleared the right-field fence.

"I didn't want to think too big," she said. I just wanted to come out and help my team. No nerves. I took a couple of pitches to get used to it. Nothing I haven't seen before. I was like, 'You know what. Let me just do what I can do.' "

Pirates sophomore pitcher Liz Martin struck out nine and scattered nine hits.

"We knew there were all good hitters," Martin said. "We worked a lot of curveballs and changeups and then mixed in screwballs and (riseballs). It just kept them on their toes."

Although the season just started Friday, the Pirates viewed Monday's game as a measuring stick of where they stand right now.

"This was pretty big for us," Amadio said. "It's going to help us keep the momentum forward for the rest of the season."

