 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek rallies past Wildwood
0 Comments

Cedar Creek rallies past Wildwood

  • 0

Jamir Cruse scored 21 points as the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball dominated the fourth quarter to beat Wildwood 72-49 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Saturday afternoon.

Cedar Creek took control with a 27-3 run that started late in the third quarter.

Ramar Cook scored 19 for the Pirates, who improved to 2-4.

Junior Hans led Wildwood (5-3) with 21.

Wildwood 13 19 11 6 - 49

Cedar Creek 19 17 9 27 – 72

WW-Hans 21, Fusik 3, Critchfield 1, D. Troiano 4, E. Troiano 9, Vallese 7, Hamilton 3

CK-Burrell 2, Harris 2, Cook 19, Anderson 7, Cruse 21, Snyder 17, Morano 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News