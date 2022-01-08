Cedar Creek rallies past Wildwood

Jamir Cruse scored 21 points as the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball dominated the fourth quarter to beat Wildwood 72-49 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Saturday afternoon.
Cedar Creek took control with a 27-3 run that started late in the third quarter.
Ramar Cook scored 19 for the Pirates, who improved to 2-4.
Junior Hans led Wildwood (5-3) with 21.
Wildwood 13 19 11 6 - 49
Cedar Creek 19 17 9 27 – 72
WW-Hans 21, Fusik 3, Critchfield 1, D. Troiano 4, E. Troiano 9, Vallese 7, Hamilton 3
CK-Burrell 2, Harris 2, Cook 19, Anderson 7, Cruse 21, Snyder 17, Morano 4
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry