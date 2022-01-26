Cedar Creek girls 33, ACIT 30

Ashley Nicolichia led Cedar Creek with 16. Grace Speer scored a game-high 22 for ACIT.
Cedar Creek 10 6 8 9 – 33
ACIT4 8 7 11 – 30
CK-Sears 4, Nicolichia 16, Taylor 6, N. Hill 6, J. Hill 3
ACIT-Speer 22, Gonzalez-Mora 2, Stewart 2, White 2, Coppin 2
