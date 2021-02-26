 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek downs Spirit
Cedar Creek downs Spirit

Sean Snyder and Kyree Tinsley each scored 13 points to lead the cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 60-56 upset of Holy Spirit on Friday night.

Holy Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek improved 7-3/

Holy Spirit 12 11 10 23 – 56

Cedar Creek 12 16 12 20 – 60

HS – Gilliam 12, Smith 17, Gillespie 3, Kane 7, Wilkins 16, Llanos 1

CK – Burrell 6, Newsome 4, Cruse 4, Snyder 13, Tinsley 13, Jones 4, Nunez 7, Anderson 9

