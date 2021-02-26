Cedar Creek downs Spirit

Sean Snyder and Kyree Tinsley each scored 13 points to lead the cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 60-56 upset of Holy Spirit on Friday night.
Holy Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek improved 7-3/
Holy Spirit 12 11 10 23 – 56
Cedar Creek 12 16 12 20 – 60
HS – Gilliam 12, Smith 17, Gillespie 3, Kane 7, Wilkins 16, Llanos 1
CK – Burrell 6, Newsome 4, Cruse 4, Snyder 13, Tinsley 13, Jones 4, Nunez 7, Anderson 9
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
