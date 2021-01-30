 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek boys win opener
Julian Nunez scored 17 points as Cedar Creek opened the season with a 62-46 win over Oakcrest. Isaiah Valentin added 11 for the Pirates.

Josiah Casanova scored 22 for Oakcrest (0-2).

Oakcrest 4 10 11 21 – 46

Cedar Creek 15 14 17 16 – 62

OK – O’Brien 11, Casanova 22, Wall 5, Wilson 2, Garland 4

CK – Nunez 17, Anderson 2, Marano 4, Jones 6, Valentin 11, Snyder 9, Cruse 8, Newsome 2, Kurz 3

