Cedar Creek boys win opener

Julian Nunez scored 17 points as Cedar Creek opened the season with a 62-46 win over Oakcrest. Isaiah Valentin added 11 for the Pirates.
Josiah Casanova scored 22 for Oakcrest (0-2).
Oakcrest 4 10 11 21 – 46
Cedar Creek 15 14 17 16 – 62
OK – O’Brien 11, Casanova 22, Wall 5, Wilson 2, Garland 4
CK – Nunez 17, Anderson 2, Marano 4, Jones 6, Valentin 11, Snyder 9, Cruse 8, Newsome 2, Kurz 3
