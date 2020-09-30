Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

James Melody of Cedar Creek and Javier Garcia of Pleasantville will each make their head coaching debur for their current schools. Both teams impressed last year with Cedar Creek (10-3) winning the Central Jersey Group II title and Pleasantville (8-3) reaching the Central Jersey Group II semifinals. Pleasantville sophomore quarterback Marlon Leslie threw for nine TDs and ran for two scores as freshman. Cedar Creek junior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez caught 55 passes for 914 yards and 10 TDs last season.