 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
0 comments

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Manning

Cedar Creek's football practice for the upcoming season at Cedar Creek High School Monday Aug 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

7 p.m. Friday

James Melody of Cedar Creek and Javier Garcia of Pleasantville will each make their head coaching debur for their current schools. Both teams impressed last year with Cedar Creek (10-3) winning the Central Jersey Group II title and Pleasantville (8-3) reaching the Central Jersey Group II semifinals. Pleasantville sophomore quarterback Marlon Leslie threw for nine TDs and ran for two scores as freshman. Cedar Creek junior wide receiver JoJo Bermudez caught 55 passes for 914 yards and 10 TDs last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News