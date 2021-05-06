 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek 9, ACIT 7
Cedar Creek scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.

Luke DiGiovannantonio knocked in two runs. Nate Kennedy was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kevin Keil drove in two runs for ACIT,

Cedar Creek improved to 7-2.

Cedar Creek 000 013 5 – 9 9 1

ACIT 000 032 2 – 7 7 2

