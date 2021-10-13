Game of the week
Who: Cedar Creek (7-0) at Winslow Township (5-1)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Winslow Township
Did you know: Cedar Creek is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Winslow is ranked No. 8.
Key players:
Cedar Creek: JC Landicini, QB, 1,632 passing yards and 15 TD passes; Ja’Quan Howard, RB, 666 rushing yards; JoJo Bermudez, WR/DB, 37 catches for 781 yards; Jama Chapman, DL, 34 tackles; C.J. Resto, LB, 74 tackles; Elijhah Usher, LB, 57 tackles.
Winslow Township: Hamas Duren, QB, 1,289 passing yards and 22 TD passes; Trey Thorpe, RB, 492 rushing yards; James Wilson Jr., WR, 6 TD catches; Emeril Mitchell, LB, 36 tackles and 2 Ints.
