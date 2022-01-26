 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek 68, Lower Cape May 49
0 Comments

Cedar Creek 68, Lower Cape May 49

  • 0

Jamir Cruse scored 25 to lead Cedar Creek (5-8)

Archie Lawler scored 26 for Lower (5-10).

Lower Cape May 9 8 15 17 – 49

Cedar Creek 12 21 14 21 – 68

LCM -Bey 11, Nunez 3, Lawler 26, Cronin 5, Carter 3, Thomas 1

CK-Burrell 7, Cruse 25, Snyder 8, Cook 15, Valentin 11, Nunez 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News