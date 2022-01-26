Cedar Creek 68, Lower Cape May 49

Jamir Cruse scored 25 to lead Cedar Creek (5-8)
Archie Lawler scored 26 for Lower (5-10).
Lower Cape May 9 8 15 17 – 49
Cedar Creek 12 21 14 21 – 68
LCM -Bey 11, Nunez 3, Lawler 26, Cronin 5, Carter 3, Thomas 1
CK-Burrell 7, Cruse 25, Snyder 8, Cook 15, Valentin 11, Nunez 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today