Cedar Creek 64, Oakcrest 40

Sean Snyder scored 14 for the winning Pirates, who improved to 10-11.
McCray Huggins scored 14 for Oakcrest.
Oakcrest 4 9 13 14 – 40
Cedar Creek 13 9 23 19 – 64
OK-Huggins 14, garland 7, Gandy 10, Neely-Wilson 2, O’Brien 5, Santiago 2
CK-Burrell 7, Harris 8, Cruse 12, Snyder 14, Cook 2, Ciseck-Gaeckle 7, Valentin 6, Marano 5
