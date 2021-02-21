Cedar Creek 62, ACIT 54

Sean Snyder scored 15 to lead Cedar Creek to its fourth straight win. Isaiah Valentin had 14 for the Pirates. Ja’Maine Davenport scored a game-high 19 for ACIT.
Cedar Creek 14 12 13 23 – 63
ACIT 9 9 16 20 – 54
CK: Burrell 4, Cruse 4, Snyder 15, Tinsley 8, Valentin 14, Jones 7, Nunez 5, Anderson 5
ACIT: Taylor 9, Owens 7, Reyes 6, Smith 8, Lopez 3, Stroud 2, Davenport 19
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
