Cedar Creek 62, ACIT 54
Cedar Creek 62, ACIT 54

Sean Snyder scored 15 to lead Cedar Creek to its fourth straight win. Isaiah Valentin had 14 for the Pirates. Ja’Maine Davenport scored a game-high 19 for ACIT.

Cedar Creek 14 12 13 23 – 63

ACIT 9 9 16 20 – 54

CK: Burrell 4, Cruse 4, Snyder 15, Tinsley 8, Valentin 14, Jones 7, Nunez 5, Anderson 5

ACIT: Taylor 9, Owens 7, Reyes 6, Smith 8, Lopez 3, Stroud 2, Davenport 19

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News