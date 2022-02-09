 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Creek 61, Atlantic City 34
Isaiah Valentin scored 12 for the winning Pirates.

Cedar Creek 13 14 24 10 – 61

Atlantic City 9 5 12 8 – 34

CK-Burrell 6, Harris 5, Kurz2, Cruse 11, Snyder 6, Cook 10, Valentin 12, Ferriola-Brush 4, Matano 2, Anderson 3

AC-Holmes 7, Fishbein 4, Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner 2, Jones 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
