Cedar Creek 61, Atlantic City 34

Isaiah Valentin scored 12 for the winning Pirates.
Cedar Creek 13 14 24 10 – 61
Atlantic City 9 5 12 8 – 34
CK-Burrell 6, Harris 5, Kurz2, Cruse 11, Snyder 6, Cook 10, Valentin 12, Ferriola-Brush 4, Matano 2, Anderson 3
AC-Holmes 7, Fishbein 4, Pridgen-Hill 8, Turner 2, Jones 3
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
