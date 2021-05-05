 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek 6, Holy Spirit 4
Kyle Jones was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit on Tuesday afternoon. Cedar Creek (6-2) has won four of its last five games. Holy Spirit (6-5) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Nate Kennedy, Christian Coppola and Derion Hurless each had two hits for Cedar Creek.

Kennedy struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Jones pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to get the save.

Holy Spirit 002 010 1 – 4 51

Cedar Creek 030 021 x – 6 10 3

