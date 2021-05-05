Cedar Creek 6, Holy Spirit 4

Kyle Jones was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Cedar Creek beat Holy Spirit on Tuesday afternoon. Cedar Creek (6-2) has won four of its last five games. Holy Spirit (6-5) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Nate Kennedy, Christian Coppola and Derion Hurless each had two hits for Cedar Creek.
Kennedy struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Jones pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to get the save.
Holy Spirit 002 010 1 – 4 51
Cedar Creek 030 021 x – 6 10 3
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today