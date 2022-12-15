Cedar Creek 57, Vineland 44

Landon Kurz scored seven of his team-high 14 points in the second half as Cedar Creek pulled away for the win.
Breon Herbert scored a game-high 20 for Vineland.
Vineland 7 22 9 6 - 44
Cedar Creek 17 17 12 11 - 57
VL-Hitchens Jr. 10, Newman 10, Ruiz 4, Herbert 20
CK-Manning 2, Pilgrim 9, Angelini 1, Kurz 14, Hughes 2, Ciseck-Gaeckle 6, Ferriola-Brosh 13, Marano 10,
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
