Cedar Creek 57, Vineland 44

Landon Kurz scored seven of his team-high 14 points in the second half as Cedar Creek pulled away for the win.

Breon Herbert scored a game-high 20 for Vineland.

Vineland 7 22 9 6 - 44

Cedar Creek 17 17 12 11 - 57

VL-Hitchens Jr. 10, Newman 10, Ruiz 4, Herbert 20

CK-Manning 2, Pilgrim 9, Angelini 1, Kurz 14, Hughes 2, Ciseck-Gaeckle 6, Ferriola-Brosh 13, Marano 10,

