Cedar Creek 53, Bridgeton 40

Jeffrey Marano scored 19 for Cedar Creek, which improved to 4-5.
Cedar Creek 14 15 15 9 - 53
Bridgeton 4 7 7 22 - 40
CK - Pilgrim 6, Manning 8, McLaughlin 5, Hill 3, Kurz 4, Ciseck-Gaeckle 1, Ferriola-Brosh 5, Marano 19
BR - Rivera 4, Montalvo 2, Brown 2, Purnell 15, Burks 1, Sharpe 9, Anderson 7
