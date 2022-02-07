 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Creek 50, Mainland Regional 44
Ramar Cook led Cedar Creek with 11. Cohen Cook scored 26 for Mainland.

Cedar Creek 6 14 15 13 – 50

Mainland Regional 8 7 14 15 – 44

CK-Burrell 6, Cruse 6, Cook 11, Valentin 8. Marano 10, Anderson 9

ML-Tyson 5, Cook 25, Travagline 13

