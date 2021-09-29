Game of the week
Who: Cedar Creek (5-0) vs. Holy Spirit (3-1)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit
Did you know: Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 5.
Past meetings:
2020: Holy Spirit 41, Cedar Creek 0
2015: Cedar Creek 26, Holy Spirit 0
2014: Cedar Creek 54, Holy Spirit 14
Key players:
Cedar Creek: C.J. Resto, LB, 53 tackles; Elijah Usher, LB, 39 tackles; JC Landicini, 1,225 passing yards, 13 TD passes; Ja’Quan Howard, RB, 466 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs; JoJo Bermudez, WR, 28 catches for 660 yards.
Holy Spirit: Trevor Cohen, QB, 688 passing yards, six TD passes; Gavin Roman, RB, 328 rushing yards; Elijah Steward, WR, 19 catches for 310 yards and five TDs; Michael Francisco, LB, 28 tackles; Michael Weaver, DB, two interceptions.
