Cedar Creek (5-0) vs. Holy Spirit (3-1)
Game of the week

Who: Cedar Creek (5-0) vs. Holy Spirit (3-1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Holy Spirit

Did you know: Spirit is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 5.

Past meetings:

2020: Holy Spirit 41, Cedar Creek 0

2015: Cedar Creek 26, Holy Spirit 0

2014: Cedar Creek 54, Holy Spirit 14

Key players:

Cedar Creek: C.J. Resto, LB, 53 tackles; Elijah Usher, LB, 39 tackles; JC Landicini, 1,225 passing yards, 13 TD passes; Ja’Quan Howard, RB, 466 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs; JoJo Bermudez, WR, 28 catches for 660 yards.

Holy Spirit: Trevor Cohen, QB, 688 passing yards, six TD passes; Gavin Roman, RB, 328 rushing yards; Elijah Steward, WR, 19 catches for 310 yards and five TDs; Michael Francisco, LB, 28 tackles; Michael Weaver, DB, two interceptions.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
