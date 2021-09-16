 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek (3-0) at Absegami (1-2)
6 p.m. Friday

These schools are Greater Egg Harbor School District rivals. Cedar Creek leads the series 5-0, including last year’s 35-14 win. Creek (3-0) is ranked No. 7 in Elite 11. Pirates quarterback JC Landicini has thrown for 751 yards and eight TDs. CJ Resto leads the defense with 31 tackles.

According to South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman, with 122 career receptions and 2,028 receiving yards, Cedar Creek's JoJo Bermudez needs one reception and 46 receiving yards to break the Cape-Atlantic League records of 122 receptions by Ocean City's Jake Schneider last season and 2,073 receiving yards by Cedar Creek's Bo Melton in 2016.

Senior linebacker Daishawn Hathaway has an interception and 11 tackles for Absegami.

