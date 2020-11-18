 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek (2-5) at Absegami (5-2)
0 comments

Cedar Creek (2-5) at Absegami (5-2)

Cedar Creek (2-5) at Absegami (5-2)

6 p.m. Friday

These schools are both part of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Cedar Creek has won all four of the meetings between these schools. Cedar Creek WR/RB JoJo Bermudez has rushed for 374 yards and caught 30 passes for 426 yards. Pirates junior linebacker C.J. Resto has 64 tackles. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 13 TDs and run for seven scores. Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci averages 19.8 yards per catch.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News