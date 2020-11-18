Cedar Creek (2-5) at Absegami (5-2)

These schools are both part of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Cedar Creek has won all four of the meetings between these schools. Cedar Creek WR/RB JoJo Bermudez has rushed for 374 yards and caught 30 passes for 426 yards. Pirates junior linebacker C.J. Resto has 64 tackles. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 13 TDs and run for seven scores. Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci averages 19.8 yards per catch.