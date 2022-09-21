Cedar Creek (2-2) at Salem (3-1)

Noon Saturday
Salem is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Salem quarterback Jahki Coates has thrown for 598 yards and nine TDs and run for 314 yards and six TDs. Cedar Creek senior running back Mehki Harvey has rushed for 426 yards. Darius Benjamin and Alim parks both have more than 200 yards receiving for Cedar Creek.
