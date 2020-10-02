 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek 19, Pleasantville 21 - FINAL
The Pleasantville High School football team beat Cedar Creek 21-19 in a West Jersey Football League matchup at home Friday.

For the Greyhounds (1-0), Marlon Leslie had a 67-yard passing touchdown to Amin Bailey and a 31-yard rushing touchdown. Jonathan Valentine returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown.

JoJo Bermudez had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 77 yards for the Pirates (0-1). He also scored on a 96-yard kick return.

It was the first win for Pleasantville’s Javier Garcia in his head-coaching debut. Cedar Creek’s James Melody also debuted Friday.

Cedar Creek 0 12 7 0—19

Pleasantville 14 7 0 0—21

FIRST QUARTER

P— Marlon Leslie 67 pass to Amin Bailey (conversion fail)

P— Jonathan Valentine 84 interception (Leslie run)

SECOND QUARTER

P— Leslie 31 run (Washington kick)

C— Bermudez 96 kick return (kick fail)

C— Bermudez 6 run (conversion fail)

THIRD QUARTER

C— Bermudez 77 run (Manning kick)

Records— P 1-0, C 0-1.

