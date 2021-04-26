Cedar Creek 10, Absegami 0

Nate Kennedy struck out nine in four innings to get the win for Cedar Creek. John McColl had two hits for Cedar Creek. Christian Coppola and Adam Smith each scored two runs for the Pirates.
Absegami 000 000 – 0 2 5
Cedar Creek 203 041 – 10 9 0
