Cedar Creek (1-3) vs. St. Joseph (3-1)
On October 2 2020, in Buena, St.Joe's squares off with Holy Spirit Football at the Buena Regional High School football field.

Noon on Saturday at Buena Regional.

Cedar Creek comes off a 42-7 win over Buena Regional. Cedar Creek standout junior JoJo Bermudez has rushed for 251 yards and caught 17 passes for 205 yards. Junior linebacker C.J. Resto has made 40 tackles. St. Joe has won three straight and is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Wildcats senior defensive lineman Ethan Hunt has 20 tackles, seven for losses. Senior defensive lineman Chase Lomax has three sacks and 11 quarterback hurries.

