Cedar Creek (1-0) vs. Willingboro (0-1)
2 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University
This game will be played as part of the Rumble on the Raritan showcase event at Rutgers. Senior linebacker Kevin Dougherty had four tackles for losses in Cedar Creek’s 52-0 season-opening win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Fellow linebacker C.J. Resto made nine tackles. Willingboro opened with a 27-14 loss to Delran.
