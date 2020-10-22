Cedar Creek (0-3) at Buena Regional (2-1)

Few teams in South Jersey play as tough a scheduled as Cedar Creek. Cedar Creek comes off back-to-back losses to Holy Spirit and Ocean City, who are a combined 6-0. Junio wide receiver/running back JoJo Bermudez has rushed 17 times for 244 yards and three TDs and caught 13 passes for 125 yards. Buena quarterback Cael Aretz has completed 25 of 43 passes for 456 yards and five TDs.