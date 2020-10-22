 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek (0-3) at Buena Regional (2-1)
0 comments

Cedar Creek (0-3) at Buena Regional (2-1)

101120_spt_cedarcreekfb

On Oct. 10 2020, Cedar Creek High School football hosts Holy Spirit High School in Egg Harbor City. Cedar Creek #8 Shaheed Thomas finds a hole down the center.

Cedar Creek (0-3) at Buena Regional (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Few teams in South Jersey play as tough a scheduled as Cedar Creek. Cedar Creek comes off back-to-back losses to Holy Spirit and Ocean City, who are a combined 6-0. Junio wide receiver/running back JoJo Bermudez has rushed 17 times for 244 yards and three TDs and caught 13 passes for 125 yards. Buena quarterback Cael Aretz has completed 25 of 43 passes for 456 yards and five TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News