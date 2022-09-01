Cedar Creek (0-1) at Absegami (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor District. Cedar Creek leads the series 6-0. Cedar Creek opened with a 42-21 loss to Edison last Sunday. Creek quarterback Billy Smith threw for 152 yards and two TDs. Darius Benjamin caught a TD pass and picked off a pass. Jimmy Harritopulos makes his debut as Absegami coach. Gabe Wilkins leads the Braves offensive and defensive lines.
