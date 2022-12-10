 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cece Bell, Holy Spirit

Cece Bell headshot

Bell

The senior anchored a defense that finished with eight shutouts and allowed just 16 goals in 15 games. She added an assist. Bell's contributions led the Spartans to the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals.

