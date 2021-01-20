 Skip to main content
Cea’anai Jackson
Cea’anai Jackson

Atlantic City vs ACIT

Atlantic City’s Ciani Redd-Howard (21) and Cornysha Davis, right defend ACIT’s Cea’anai Jackson during a game last month. The Vikings, the No. 3 seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, play No. 2 Ocean City, the defending champs, at 5 p.m. Thursday in O.C.

Cea’anai Jackson

ACIT

6-3 Jr. C

Jackson averaged 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
